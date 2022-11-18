BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

