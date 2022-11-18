Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. Biofrontera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 32,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,408. The company has a market cap of $26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

