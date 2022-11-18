Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $152.64 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $13.03 or 0.00077402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and $152.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,563,361 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

