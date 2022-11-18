Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2022 – ServiceNow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $600.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $549.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $500.00.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $496.00.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $525.00.

10/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $488.00 to $515.00.

10/24/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $497.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $556.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $501.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $515.00 to $465.00.

10/12/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,879. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 404.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $687.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

