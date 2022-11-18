Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,646. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amkor Technology by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.