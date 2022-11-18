Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 24313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$19.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

