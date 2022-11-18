Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOLF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 261,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

