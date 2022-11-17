ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.06. 63,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,304,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.
In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
