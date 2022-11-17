Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

