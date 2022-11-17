Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $288.14 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $288.14 million and approximately $30.22 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,836,437,035 coins and its circulating supply is 13,544,969,882 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.