Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.25. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 6,935 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

