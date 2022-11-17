Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.25. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 6,935 shares changing hands.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.15.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.