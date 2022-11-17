Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 27,257 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.73. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

