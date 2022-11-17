Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.40. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

