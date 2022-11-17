ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,778.61 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $340,778.61 and approximately $21.92 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00235377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00088054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.