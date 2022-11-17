Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $616.60 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Zcash has a total market cap of $616.60 million and $39.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.26 or 0.00235377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00088054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

