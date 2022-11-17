YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YETI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.