Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 159,216 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Yalla Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

