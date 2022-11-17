XYO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $436,408.52 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $58.10 million and $436,408.52 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

