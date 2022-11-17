xSUSHI Trading Up 20% Over Last Week (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 20% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00010575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $54,822.46 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

