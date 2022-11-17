XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Price Performance

XPeng stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

