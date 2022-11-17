XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,321,615.49 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Down 0.7 %

XPEL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,868. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32.

Get XPEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.