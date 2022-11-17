XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $2.40 by Analysts at Northland Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.16.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of XOS

XOS Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS during the second quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in XOS during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XOS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in XOS during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XOS by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.