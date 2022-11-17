XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $2.40 by Analysts at Northland Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.16.
Shares of XOS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
