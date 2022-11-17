Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE XIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

