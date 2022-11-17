XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 197,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 15,050 shares of company stock worth $99,554 over the last ninety days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 71,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,893. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

