Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Christopher James Dealmeida Buys 17,250 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CFO Christopher James Dealmeida purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $31,567.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 174,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wrap Technologies

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

