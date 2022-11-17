WOW-token Price Tops $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $447.38 million and approximately $5.82 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.39 or 0.01635607 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00049577 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.01734394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04474105 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

