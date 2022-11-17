Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $150.13. 11,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.