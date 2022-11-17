Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 283,896 shares.The stock last traded at $95.97 and had previously closed at $97.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

