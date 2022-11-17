Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.25.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wix.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,537,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 18.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.