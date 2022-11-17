Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.25.
Wix.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.