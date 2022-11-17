WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 2.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 349,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 787,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 126,183 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,448 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,685,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period.

