Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Winc Price Performance
Shares of WBEV traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 11.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Winc
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
