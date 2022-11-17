Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of WBEV traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 11.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winc in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Winc in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Winc by 82.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

