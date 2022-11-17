Westwood Global Investments LLC Sells 144,332 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,751,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,332 shares during the quarter. Tenaris accounts for 14.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $224,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 562,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tenaris by 700.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Shares of TS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.