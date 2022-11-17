Westwood Global Investments LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Shares of HDB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,358. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.