Westwood Global Investments LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.