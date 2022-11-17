Westpac Banking Corp Sells 80,560 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

