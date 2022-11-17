Westpac Banking Corp Sells 252 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

ZTS opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.