Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,895 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.