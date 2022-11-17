Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 81,846 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after buying an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

