Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

APH stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

