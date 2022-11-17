Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.44 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock worth $676,290 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

