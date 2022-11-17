Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.21 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of H World Group worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Serenity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,682,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 2,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 920,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 316,250 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.91 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

