Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

KRC opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

