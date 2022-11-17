Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 29,309 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.3 %

BXP opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

