Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 108,864 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,067,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,612 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 210.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

CM stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

