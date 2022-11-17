Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.