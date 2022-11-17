Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.