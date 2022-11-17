Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

