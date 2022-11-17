Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
