Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EHI opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.