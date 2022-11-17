Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) recently:

11/16/2022 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $318.00 to $365.00.

10/28/2022 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $318.00.

10/20/2022 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2022 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $328.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $347.20 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $386.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.19 and a 200 day moving average of $289.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

