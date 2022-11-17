Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Everest Re Group (RE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE):

11/8/2022 – Everest Re Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Everest Re Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $322.00 to $333.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,775. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.64.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after buying an additional 92,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

