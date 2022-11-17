Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO):

11/15/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00.

11/2/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE APO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.