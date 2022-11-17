Wedbush Comments on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.98). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.06) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($10.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

ASND opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.0% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

